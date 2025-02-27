Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,142 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 223.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 1,037.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

AerCap Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.