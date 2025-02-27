Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

