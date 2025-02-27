Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

BURL opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average is $270.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

