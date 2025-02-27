Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

