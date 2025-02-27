Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.93-13.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 862,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,348. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

