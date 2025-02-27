HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.96 million, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

