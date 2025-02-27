Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

