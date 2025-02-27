Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

