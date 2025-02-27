Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $941.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.