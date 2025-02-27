Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $525.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.