Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

