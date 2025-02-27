Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Issues Earnings Results

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,093. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

