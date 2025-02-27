Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $32,517.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,517.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $42,987,346.31. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.85. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $9,201,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

