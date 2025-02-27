Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 702 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 424,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 40.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

