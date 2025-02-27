Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,686 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 803,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

