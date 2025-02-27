Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.19 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 447,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.