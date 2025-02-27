GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 3,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,894,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).
GS Chain Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.11.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
