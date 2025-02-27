GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 3,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,894,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

GS Chain Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.11.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

