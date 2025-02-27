Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Issues Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.
Gray Television Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GTN.A traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.
About Gray Television
