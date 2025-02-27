Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Issues Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GTN.A traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Gray Television alerts:

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.