Gray Media, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three‐Month Period and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Gray Media, Inc. filed an SEC Form 8-K on February 27, 2025, announcing the release of its financial results for the three‐month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing, which was made in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicates that a press release containing the detailed financial results was issued on the same day and is provided as Exhibit 99.1.

The Form 8-K filing notes that the press release outlines the company’s financial performance, although the document does not include those specific details. Instead, investors and interested parties are directed to the referenced exhibit for comprehensive information regarding Gray Media, Inc.’s operating results.

This filing is categorized under Item 2.02 (Results of Operations and Financial Condition) and is supplemented with other exhibits, including the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document. By releasing these results simultaneously with the Form 8-K filing, the company fulfills its reporting obligations and provides transparency to shareholders and regulators.

The press release, which forms an integral part of the filing, is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it automatically incorporated by reference in other filings under the Securities Act of 1933, except where explicitly noted.

Gray Media, Inc. continues to update the market on its financial performance as of the end of 2024, underlining its commitment to timely disclosure and regulatory compliance. Further details and figures related to the company’s performance are available in the press release filed as Exhibit 99.1.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

