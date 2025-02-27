Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

