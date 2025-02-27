Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
