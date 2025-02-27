Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $960,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.