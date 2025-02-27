Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $14.93 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

