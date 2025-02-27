GenTrust LLC Sells 9,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

