GenTrust LLC Sells 74 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $566.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.