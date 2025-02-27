GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $22,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.