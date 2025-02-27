GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

