GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DIA stock opened at $434.34 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.