GenTrust LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 73,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $209.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.78.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 target price (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

