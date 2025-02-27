GenTrust LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

