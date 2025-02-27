GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 308.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEF opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.