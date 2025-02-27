General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 201,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

