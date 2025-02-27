GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

