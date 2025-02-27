GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 534,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,249,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile



GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

