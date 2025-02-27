FY2028 EPS Forecast for Nuvectis Pharma Reduced by Analyst

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s FY2029 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $132.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,884,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 261,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,825. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

