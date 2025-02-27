FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes $474,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $158.81 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

