FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 394 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $235,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $295.86 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $326.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

