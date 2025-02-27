FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $706.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

