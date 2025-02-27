FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 4,650 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

