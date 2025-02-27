Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $26,114.50 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Flower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $385,200.00.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

