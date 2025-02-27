Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.3 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.600 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 783,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,499. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.