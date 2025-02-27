FourThought Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

