FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,333 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Shares of KEY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

