FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE APH opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

