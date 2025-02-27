Fortune Rise Acquisition Announces CFO Departure, Names New Principal Executive Officer

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLAU) announced in its recent SEC Form 8-K filing that its Principal Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Spick, resigned effective January 30, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. The company stated that Mr. Spick’s departure was not related to any disagreements with management or the board.

Shortly thereafter, on February 4, 2025, the board appointed Jon Peraza to serve as the new Principal Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Peraza, who previously served as Legal Administrator and Shareholder Services Manager at OriginClear, Inc. since 2012 and has earlier experience at Wiseman & Burke, brings a solid background in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and financial administration.

According to the filing, Mr. Peraza’s appointment is governed by a consulting agreement dated February 4, 2025, between Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation, Fortune Rise Sponsor, LLC, and Mr. Peraza. The agreement, which has a term of two years unless terminated earlier by either party with 10 business days’ written notice, specifies that Mr. Peraza will not receive compensation from the company. The document filing further clarifies that there are no familial relationships between Mr. Peraza and any directors or executive officers of the company, and he is not a party to any transactions that require disclosure under applicable SEC rules.

The filing was executed on behalf of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation on February 25, 2025, signifying the company’s commitment to a smooth transition in its leadership.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

