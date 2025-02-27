Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Forterra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Forterra has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

