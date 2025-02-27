Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.
About Franklin Bitcoin ETF
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
