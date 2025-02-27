Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.1% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 235.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,037.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

