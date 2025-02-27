Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
