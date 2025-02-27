Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

