First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 760.0% in February

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 13,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,270. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

