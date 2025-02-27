First Tin (LON:1SN) Posts Earnings Results

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
First Tin Price Performance
1SN traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 211,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,822. First Tin has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.13 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.01.
First Tin Company Profile
First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.
